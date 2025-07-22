Tristan Wirfs Injury: Placed on active/PUP list

Tampa Bay placed Wirfs (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday.

Wirfs underwent surgery on his right knee earlier this month and is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. There's a chance Wirfs will open the regular season on the reserve/PUP list, which would cost him at least the first four games of the year, but coach Todd Bowles recently told JoeBucsFan.com that Wirfs will be "ready sooner than later."