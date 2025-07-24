Troy Andersen Injury: Starts camp on active/PUP list

Andersen (knee) will start training camp on the active/PUP list, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Andersen was placed on injured reserve back in Week 16 of last season due to a knee injury, and it appears as if the 26-year-old is still dealing with lingering effects. The fourth-year pro can return to practice at any point during the preseason, but Andersen might be on the outside looking in as the team's preferred starter after the Falcons signed Divine Deablo this offseason.