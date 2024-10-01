Fantasy Football
Troy Franklin headshot

Troy Franklin News: Four targets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 2:05pm

Franklin secured two of his four targets for minus-two yards in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Jets.

Though Franklin has seen his snap share increase each week, the rookie wideout continues to struggle to get things going as part of a floundering Denver offense. The Oregon product currently sits fourth on the wide receiver depth chart behind Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, so he should continue to see limited opportunities barring injuries. Franklin should not be trusted for fantasy purposes in Week 5 when the Broncos host the Raiders.

Troy Franklin
Denver Broncos
