Troy Franklin News: Hauls in long TD in wild-card loss

Franklin caught two of three targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round loss to the Bills.

The rookie wideout got behind the Buffalo secondary for a 43-yard score on Denver's first possession, but it proved to be the only points the visitors would manage to produce. Franklin came into the NFL with more intrigue than a typical fourth-round pick given that he was reuniting with his college QB, but while Bo Nix thrived in his debut campaign, his top target at Oregon had trouble gaining separation against pro defenders. Sunday's long TD offered a reminder of Franklin's potential, but even if the young WR heads into training camp physically ready for a Year 2 breakout -- he doesn't turn 22 until early February -- target volume could still be hard to come by as the No. 3 or No. 4 option in the passing game.