Troy Franklin News: Paces pass catchers Thursday

Franklin secured five of six targets for 50 yards in the Broncos' 33-10 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Franklin led the Broncos across the board in receiving stats, setting the pace in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The rookie also tallied a team-high 30-yard catch, and all of his metrics Thursday qualified as season/career highs. The one time college teammate of Bo Nix appears to be upping his NFL chemistry with him heading into a favorable Week 8 home matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 27.