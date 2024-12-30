Troy Franklin News: Targeted twice against Bengals

Franklin secured one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Saturday's 30-24 loss to the Bengals.

Franklin was a complete non-factor in Saturday's contest, with his one catch and 33 percent snap share counting for his lowest totals in each category since Week 10. The rookie wideout is not being utilized consistently enough to be trusted for fantasy purposes, though he should continue to build upon his chemistry with his college teammate Bo Nix to develop in the Broncos' offense going forward. Franklin should remain off the fantasy radar, however, heading into a Week 18 matchup against Kansas City.