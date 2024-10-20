Tutu Atwell News: Leads team with nine targets

Atwell had six receptions off of nine targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Raiders.

Atwell continued to lead a banged up Rams' receiving unit, posting another useful PPR line in the team's second win of the year. The 2021 second-round pick might see his production take a hit if Cooper Kupp (ankle) returns as expected for Thursday's upcoming matchup against the Vikings, as reported by Adam Grosbard of the OC Register. In that event, Atwell should still see a handful of targets against Minnesota in Week 8, but his value may be limited to deeper formats.