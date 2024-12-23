Tutu Atwell News: Makes one catch in limited role

Atwell secured one of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 19-9 win against the Jets.

Only three wideouts for the Rams recorded catches against the Jets, with Puka Nacua (8-56-0) and Cooper Kupp (3-24-0) mostly subdued by the potent Jets' secondary. Atwell only saw the field for 11 snaps on offense, yet saw two targets in that span, double that of Demarcus Robinson. Without consistent time on the field, however, Atwell's role will continue to be suppressed, making him difficult to place in fantasy lineups with a matchup against the Cardinals on deck in Week 17.