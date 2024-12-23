Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tutu Atwell headshot

Tutu Atwell News: Makes one catch in limited role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Atwell secured one of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 19-9 win against the Jets.

Only three wideouts for the Rams recorded catches against the Jets, with Puka Nacua (8-56-0) and Cooper Kupp (3-24-0) mostly subdued by the potent Jets' secondary. Atwell only saw the field for 11 snaps on offense, yet saw two targets in that span, double that of Demarcus Robinson. Without consistent time on the field, however, Atwell's role will continue to be suppressed, making him difficult to place in fantasy lineups with a matchup against the Cardinals on deck in Week 17.

Tutu Atwell
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now