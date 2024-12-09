Tutu Atwell News: Makes three grabs in victory

Atwell secured all three of his targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 44-42 victory against the Bills.

Demarcus Robinson (shoulder) briefly left the contest with an AC joint sprain, which was part of the reason Atwell saw his highest number of snaps on offense since Week 7 against the Raiders. While Puka Nacua (12-162-1) still commanded the most attention from Matthew Stafford, Atwell was the clear third option out of the stable of Rams pass catchers; aside from eight targets to Cooper Kupp and two to Kyren Williams, no other player earned more than one. If Robinson isn't ready for Thursday's divisional matchup with the 49ers, Atwell likely will slot in as the No. 3 wideout for the Rams, a role that's difficult to trust for fantasy purposes with Nacua and Kupp's dominance of the target share in recent weeks.