Tutu Atwell News: One catch in Week 8 win

Atwell secured one of two targets for 18 yards in the Rams' 30-20 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

With Puka Nacua (knee) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) both returning from multi-game absences Thursday, Atwell predictably saw his opportunities narrow considerably. The fourth-year speedster had generated a 20-284 line on 30 targets over the previous four games, but he figures to continue in a hard-to-trust reserve role when the Rams face off with the Seahawks on the road in a Week 9 divisional battle on Sunday, Nov. 3.