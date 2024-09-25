Ty Johnson: Hits pay dirt in win

Johnson carried three times for 18 yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 47-10 win over the Jaguars.

Johnson ended up having his best statistical day of the young season Monday, seeing season highs in snap percentage (27), rushing yards (18), and targets (3). With that said, the veteran's statistics were not overly impressive, and his increased usage was likely the result of the Bills resting key players in the second half amid the blowout. Johnson's touchdown grab was his first trip to the end zone in 2024, but he likely won't earn many more scoring opportunities while lead back James Cook is healthy.