Ty Johnson News: Fills backup role Monday

Johnson rushed four times for 34 yards and was not targeted as a passer in Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Johnson was one of two candidates to replace starter James Cook's (toe) touches Monday, but it turned out to be fellow backup Ray Davis (152 combined yards on 23 touches) who benefited from a fantasy standpoint. The 26-year-old Johnson was worth a waiver add in Week 6, but given the touch distribution -- plus the potential for Cook to return -- make the backup running back a low-end fantasy option in Week 7. The Bills are set to host the Titans on Sunday.