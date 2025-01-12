Fantasy Football
Ty Johnson

Ty Johnson News: Finds end zone in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Johnson carried the ball nine times for 44 yards and caught both his targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round win over the Broncos.

The 11 touches represented Johnson's biggest volume of the year, and he capped the performance with a sliding circus catch on a 24-yard TD late in the third quarter. The veteran depth RB's big day came about in part because Ray Davis left the game just after halftime with a concussion following a big hit from Brandon Jones. If Davis doesn't get cleared through the concussion protocol in time to suit up for a divisional-round clash with the Ravens next weekend, Johnson would be in line for a bigger role once again, albeit against a stingier opponent.

Ty Johnson
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
