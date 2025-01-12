Ty Johnson News: Finds end zone in Sunday's win

Johnson carried the ball nine times for 44 yards and caught both his targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round win over the Broncos.

The 11 touches represented Johnson's biggest volume of the year, and he capped the performance with a sliding circus catch on a 24-yard TD late in the third quarter. The veteran depth RB's big day came about in part because Ray Davis left the game just after halftime with a concussion following a big hit from Brandon Jones. If Davis doesn't get cleared through the concussion protocol in time to suit up for a divisional-round clash with the Ravens next weekend, Johnson would be in line for a bigger role once again, albeit against a stingier opponent.