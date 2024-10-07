Ty Johnson News: Low volume in Week 5 loss

Johnson carried three times for 15 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.

Johnson was out there for a season-high 36 percent of the offensive snaps, but with the Bills playing catch-up for most of the day, there wasn't much room for change-of-pace carries. Johnson remains ahead of Ray Davis in the pecking order behind starter James Cook, as Davis played only two offensive snaps Sunday. That said, the No. 2 spot in Buffalo is strictly an insurance or deep reserve fantasy play, as Cook is serving as a bell-cow back and is even getting goal-line carries this season. Of the team's eight rushing touchdowns, Cook has four, Josh Allen has two, and Johnson and Davis have one apiece.