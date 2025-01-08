Fantasy Football
Ty Johnson News: Three touches in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Johnson rushed twice for 13 yards and caught one of his two targets for no gain in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

Johnson played 17 of the Bills' 67 offensive snaps in the contest, behind Ray Davis (35) and James Cook (15). With Buffalo already locked into the No. 2 seed before the game, the Bills chose to rest many of their key players for all or most of the contest. Johnson remained in his similar role, while the rookie Davis benefitted the most with expanded playing time. The veteran will continue to operate in a supporting role behind starter Cook when the Bills host the Broncos in the wild card round of the playoffs.

