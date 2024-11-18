Tyjae Spears Injury: Concussion confirmed

Coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Spears is in the concussion protocol, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Spears was examined for a head injury at the tail end of Sunday's loss to the Vikings, so Callahan's comments merely confirmed that the running back will be subject to league protocol in order to gain clearance for his next game action. The Titans play this coming Sunday in Houston, so the team will reconvene for practice Wednesday, at which point his listing on the first Week 12 injury report will become known. Tony Pollard and Julius Chestnut are the healthy backfield options on Tennessee's active roster.