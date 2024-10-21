Tyjae Spears Injury: Could return for Week 8

Speaking with the media Monday, coach Brian Callahan said Spears (hamstring) could return for Week 8 against the Lions, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports.

Spears pulled his hamstring in Week 6 against the Colts and missed this past Sunday's loss to the Bills. Tony Pollard had to briefly leave the Buffalo contest to be checked for a concussion, leaving Julius Chestnut as the Titans' de facto RB1 for a moment in time. Pollard eventually returned, and it sounds like Spears could be back sooner than later. He was unable to practice all last week, so a limited session Wednesday would be a step in the right direction.