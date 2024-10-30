Tyjae Spears Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Spears (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears has missed the last two games, but coach Brian Callahan noted Wednesday that the running back "should be good to go" Sunday against the Patriots. While Spears seemingly has a good chance to play this weekend, it's notable that fellow RB Tony Pollard missed Wednesday' session with a foot injury. Look for added context regarding the Titans' Week 9 backfield situation to surface no later than Thursday, when the team returns to practice.