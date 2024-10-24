Tyjae Spears Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Spears (hamstring) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears injured his hamstring during the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Colts. He was unable to practice all of last week which led to him being sidelined for Week 7 against the Bills, but the 2023 third-round pick managed to return to practice Wednesday. The fact that Spears has been able to participate in back-to-back practices to open the week is a positive trend, and Friday's injury report should provide a better idea of whether he'll be able to play Sunday against the Lions. If Spears cannot play, Julius Chestnut would serve as the Titans' backup running back Sunday while Tony Pollard serves in a lead role.