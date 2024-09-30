Tyjae Spears News: Finds end zone in MNF win

Spears rushed 15 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for zero yards in Monday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins.

Spears scored a seven-yard touchdown on a direct snap in the third quarter. He finished with seven fewer carries than Tony Pollard, who rushed 22 times for 88 yards and a touchdown of his own. Both running backs got robust workloads as Tennessee's running game benefited from a positive game script, but Pollard continues to see about a 60/40 edge in touches over Spears. That distribution is unlikely to change Week 6 against the Colts after Tennessee's Week 5 bye.