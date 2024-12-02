Fantasy Football
Tyjae Spears News: Limited role in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Spears rushed the ball one time for three yards in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders. He was not targeted.

Spears returned from a one-game absence caused by a concussion but was on the field for only 13 offensive snaps. Titans' running backs combined to record only nine rushing attempts, but his usage was still concerning due to his lack of work as a receiver. Though Tennessee has stated it wants to lessen Tony Pollard's workload, he handily accounted for 12 touches compared to one for Spears.

