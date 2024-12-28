Tyjae Spears News: Set to fill in for Pollard

With Tony Pollard (ankle/illness) ruled out, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Spears is slated to see an expanded role Sunday against the Jaguars.

In the absence of Pollard, Spears is slated to lead Tennessee's backfield, with Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley available to mix in. Spears, who carried 10 times for 27 yards and two touchdowns and caught three of his four targets for 39 yards in a 38-30 loss to the Colts last weekend on a 61 percent snap share, is thus in a position to absorb some of Pollard's workload versus Jacksonville, a context that boosts his fantasy upside in Week 17.