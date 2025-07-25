Tykee Smith News: Making strong early impression

Head coach Todd Bowles relayed Friday that Smith, who is getting more reps at safety, had a strong first three days of training camp, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith, the Bucs' third-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, was thrust into a starting role in his rookie year and played most of his defensive snaps at slot corner. General manager Jason Licht said back in May that the Bucs were considering moving Smith to safety full time for the upcoming season. The Georgia product appears to have seamlessly transitioned into that role based on his play early in camp and could slide into the safety spot alongside Antoine Winfield while Christian Izien (pectoral) moves into the slot. Smith registered 54 tackles (38 solo), seven pass defenses (two interceptions) and three forced fumbles across 13 regular-season games in 2024.