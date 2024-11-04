Tylan Wallace Injury: Estimated as limited Monday

Wallace (foot) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Wallace played 33 total snaps (18 offensive and 15 on special teams) in the Ravens' Week 9 blowout win over the Broncos, but it now appears he picked up a foot injury in the process. If the Oklahoma State product is unable to play through the issue in Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals, Zay Flowers will likely serve as Baltimore's top punt returner.