Tyler Bass News: Hits both field goals vs. Houston

Bass converted both of his field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.

Bass got the Bills on the board in the first quarter with a 38-yard field-goal make. He had to wait until the second half to kick again, with both of his extra-point tries coming in the third quarter before capping off his day with a 33-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Through the first five games of the regular season, Bass has gone 8-for-10 on field-goal attempts and 16-for-17 on extra-point tries. The Bills will wrap up their three-game road trip against the Jets on Monday Night Football.