Tyler Boyd Injury: Back at practice Thursday

Boyd (foot) is participating in the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, but he's resumed handling at least limited activity Thursday. On 47 targets cross 13 appearances this season, Boyd has racked up 33 catches for 317 yards. He has yet to score his first touchdown in a Titans uniform. If he's able to get healthy in time for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Boyd will continue contributing in a depth role on offense, as well as in the return game.