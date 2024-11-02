Tyler Boyd Injury: Looks set for Sunday
Boyd (shoulder), who is questionable for Sunday's contest against New England, is expect to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Boyd didn't practice at all this week due to a shoulder issue, but he was nonetheless given a chance to play with a questionable tag heading into the weekend. It appears the veteran wideout will indeed be able to suit up Sunday, which should be a boost to Tennessee's air attack. Boyd has put up modest numbers this season but has at least two catches in every game thus far and logged a season-high six targets last Sunday versus Detroit.
