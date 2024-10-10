Tyler Conklin Injury: Limited with hip injury

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday that Conklin (hip) will be limited in practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Conklin is coming off the best game of his 2024 campaign, having secured six of nine targets for 55 yards in New York's 23-17 loss to the Vikings in London. The veteran tight end will have two more opportunities to increase his activity level at practice before Monday's key divisional matchup against the Bills. Conklin worked as the No. 3 target for the Jets' offense behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard in Week 5, but with Albert Breer of SI.com reporting that passing game coordinator Todd Downing will take over offensive playcalling duties, changes could be on deck for Aaron Rodgers (ankle/hamstring) and this offense.