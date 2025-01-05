Tyler Conklin News: Catches Rodgers' 500th TD pass

Conklin caught two of three targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-20 win over the Dolphins. He finishes the season with 51 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns on 72 targets.

The highlight of Conklin's season came in the finale, as he was the recipient of Aaron Rodgers' 500th career regular-season touchdown pass on a five-yard score in the second quarter. That was Conklin's fourth receiving touchdown of the season, establishing a new career high for the 29-year-old tight end. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after four years in Minnesota and three with the Jets.