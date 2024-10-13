Tyler Goodson News: Efficient in Week 6 win

Goodson rushed eight times for 51 yards and brought in four of five targets for 14 yards in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Goodson finished with a team-high amount of rushing yards thanks in large part to a game-long 33-yard run. The second-year back was also encouragingly involved as a pass catcher, with his four receptions serving as a career high. If Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is forced to sit out a third consecutive game in next Sunday's home matchup against the Dolphins, Goodson may have earned himself a much closer time share with interim lead back Trey Sermon.