Tyler Goodson

Tyler Goodson News: Efficient in Week 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Goodson rushed eight times for 51 yards and brought in four of five targets for 14 yards in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Goodson finished with a team-high amount of rushing yards thanks in large part to a game-long 33-yard run. The second-year back was also encouragingly involved as a pass catcher, with his four receptions serving as a career high. If Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is forced to sit out a third consecutive game in next Sunday's home matchup against the Dolphins, Goodson may have earned himself a much closer time share with interim lead back Trey Sermon.

Tyler Goodson
Indianapolis Colts
