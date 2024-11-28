Tyler Higbee Injury: Another limited listing

Higbee (knee) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Rams designated Higbee for return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, which was the first step as the team prepares to get their No. 1 TE back in the lineup for the first time since he suffered ACL and MCL tears in his right knee during a playoff loss at Detroit on Jan. 14. So far, he's been listed as limited on both Week 13 injury reports, but coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com on Tuesday that he doesn't believe Higbee will be activated in time for Sunday's game at New Orleans. Friday's practice report may provide a ruling on that front.