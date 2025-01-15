Tyler Higbee Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Higbee (chest) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Higbee -- who was hospitalized Monday night due to a chest injury that he sustained during the Rams' wild-card win over the Vikings -- subsequently made the trip home with the team, and at this stage is expected to be available for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Eagles. Added context regarding the tight end's status is set to arrive Thursday, when the Rams hold an actual practice.