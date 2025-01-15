Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Higbee headshot

Tyler Higbee Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 3:35pm

Higbee (chest) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Higbee -- who was hospitalized Monday night due to a chest injury that he sustained during the Rams' wild-card win over the Vikings -- subsequently made the trip home with the team, and at this stage is expected to be available for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Eagles. Added context regarding the tight end's status is set to arrive Thursday, when the Rams hold an actual practice.

Tyler Higbee
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now