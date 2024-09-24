Tyler Huntley: In consideration for Week 4 start

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Huntley is a "possibility" to start Monday's game against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Dolphins signed Huntley off Baltimore's practice squad ahead of the team's Week 3 loss to Seattle, a game in which Skylar Thompson (rib) and Tim Boyle both struggled to get anything going on offense. Huntley has had limited time to integrate himself to Miami's scheme, but the dual-threat abilities he flashed during his time with the Ravens could nonetheless give the Dolphins the best chance to win of their current options at the quarterback position. McDaniel hinted Tuesday that the team may hold an open competition at the quarterback position during practices this week, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post, though Thompson is considered day-to-day due to the rib injury sustained in the loss to the Seahawks.