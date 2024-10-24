Tyler Huntley Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Huntley (right shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

When asked about Huntley's availability as Sunday's game against the Cardinals approaches, head coach Mike McDaniel noted "I don't think (Huntley) is going to be available this week." While Huntley's Week 8 status is cloudy, Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) returned to a limited practice Wednesday and is trending toward a return to the starting lineup this weekend. If that happens and Huntley is unavailable, Miami's backup options versus Arizona would be Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle and C.J. Beathard.