Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyler Huntley headshot

Tyler Huntley Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Huntley (right shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

When asked about Huntley's availability as Sunday's game against the Cardinals approaches, head coach Mike McDaniel noted "I don't think (Huntley) is going to be available this week." While Huntley's Week 8 status is cloudy, Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) returned to a limited practice Wednesday and is trending toward a return to the starting lineup this weekend. If that happens and Huntley is unavailable, Miami's backup options versus Arizona would be Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle and C.J. Beathard.

Tyler Huntley
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News