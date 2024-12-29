Tyler Huntley News: Performs well in spot-start

Huntley completed 22 of 26 pass attempts for 225 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 52 yards and another score on seven carries in Sunday's 20-3 victory over the Browns.

Huntley got the nod under center in place of Tua Tagovailoa (hip) and provided DFS players and deep-league managers with a strong fantasy total in Week 17. The long-time Baltimore backup stepped up to the occasion at a crucial point of the season for the Dolphins in order to keep the team's playoff hopes alive. Tagovailoa's status for Week 18 is still uncertain, but the team will obviously start its top option should he be available for next Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets.