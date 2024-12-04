Fantasy Football
Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu News: Past shoulder issue

RotoWire Staff

December 4, 2024

Mathieu (forearm) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Mathieu appeared to sustain a shoulder injury in the third quarter of the Saints' Week 13 win over the Rams. However, Wednesday's injury report clarified that the issue is with his forearm. With Mathieu's full participation Wednesday, it appears he's already moved past the injury. The veteran safety is expected to remain a key leader on New Orleans' defense in Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

Tyrann Mathieu
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
