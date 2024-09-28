Tyrel Dodson News: Avoids injury tag for Week 4

Dodson (shoulder) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against Detroit, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Dodson finished the week off strong as a full participant during Saturday's practice session. His presence at inside linebacker is much needed as Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and Boye Mafe (knee) have both been ruled out ahead of Monday's contest. Through the first three games of the regular season, Dodson has accumulated 23 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.