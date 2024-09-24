Tyrel Dodson: Registers sack in Week 3

Dodson finished Sunday's 17-3 win over Miami with five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Dodson got to quarterback Skylar Thompson for a seven-yard sack on the Dolphins' first offensive drive of the second half, which caused the Dolphins to punt one play later. Dodson didn't play 100 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps in Week 3 as he did over the first two games of the regular season, but the 26-year-old is expected to see heavy usage as Seattle's starting inside linebacker, especially for as long as fellow starter Jerome Baker (hamstring) is sidelined. Dodson has registered 23 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble through the first three games of the regular season.