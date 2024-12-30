Tyrell Shavers News: Reverts to practice squad
Shavers reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Shavers played 12 snaps (10 on offense, two on special teams) during the Bills' 40-14 win over the Jets on Sunday. Buffalo pulled their starters in the fourth quarter, and Shavers took advantage of the opportunity by taking a pass from Mitchell Trubisky 69 yards for his first touchdown reception of his NFL career. Shavers has been elevated by the Bills three times, which is the maximum a team is allowed to do in the regular season. He would have to be signed to the active roster in order to play in Buffalo's regular-season finale against New England next Sunday.
Tyrell Shavers
Free Agent
