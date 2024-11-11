Tyrice Knight News: Moves into starting role

Head coach Mike MacDonald told reporters that Knight will serve as Seattle's starting weakside linebacker following the release of Tyrel Dodson on Monday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Knight, a 2024 fourth-round pick from UTEP, has played more than 10 defensive snaps in just three games this season, recording 22 total tackles in those appearances. He'll have big shoes to fill, as Dodson led Seattle's defense in total tackles (71) before being let go. Expect Knight to start alongside Ernest Jones as part of the Seahawks' top inside linebacker duo in Week 11's matchup against the 49ers.