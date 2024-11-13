IDP Analysis: Week 10 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

It feels like we've hit something of a calm before the storm. Roles are always shifting, but they've seemingly slowed, as so few teams are truly out of playoff contention. That should change in the coming weeks, but for now, we're primarily stuck watching the news to identify key shifts in value. Now, it's time to catch up on the biggest movers from Week 10.

Risers

D.J. Wonnum, LB

Wonnum showed signs of progress in 2023 while logging a career-high 800 defensive snaps. He was sidelined for the first half of the season while recovering from quadriceps surgery and made his debut Sunday against the Giants. He logged a 66 percent defensive snap rate and racked up six total tackles with a sack and a forced fumble. Wonnum is under contract in Carolina for 2025, so in the second half of 2024, the Panthers should be invested in seeing how he contributes to their rebuild.

Nate Landman, LB

Landman and Troy Andersen (knee) have taken turns being injured this season, though each has produced when given a full snap count. Andersen returned from a five-game absence in Week 10, only to play 13 snaps before aggravating his injury. There hasn't been any timeline or re-diagnosis, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Andersen sidelined for an extended period once again. That should leave Landman with plenty of opportunity, and he has at least seven tackles in four of his five starts this season.

Tyrice Knight, LB

The Seahawks curiously let go of Tyrel Dodson without explanation Monday after he played 100 percent of defensive snaps in seven of nine games and more than 90 percent of snaps in the remaining two. In other words, his absence leaves a massive hole in the middle of the Seattle defense. Knight has widely been reported to be the player relied upon to fill that gap. Picking up and starting Knight does require something of a leap of faith, as he has played 10 percent of defensive snaps or fewer in five of eight games.

Marist Liufau, LB

The Cowboys linebacker unit has shifted, and it's difficult to pick a riser with the exception of maybe DeMarvion Overshown. However, with Overshown sidelined with a right knee injury, Liufau has a chance to be productive. He's slowly taken away playing time from Damone Clark, and, as the season slips away, the Cowboys should be motivated to give Liufau opportunity as their third-round pick in 2024.

Ugo Amadi, CB

It wasn't particularly clear how the Saints would address the gap in snaps left after the trade of Marshon Lattimore, but Week 10 clarified things. Alontae Taylor shifted from the slot to outside corner, while Amadi shifted from a reserve option to a near full-time role in the slot. He tallied nine tackles in Week 9, which should catch IDP managers' attention, and he should keep a near full snap count moving forward.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S

Jalen Thompson suffered an ankle injury during practice last week and was inactive in Week 9. That opened the door for Taylor-Demerson, who logged a 100 percent snap count and six tackles. His IDP value could disappear as quickly as it appeared, but Taylor-Demerson is a name worth knowing depending on Thompson's status.

Mike Brown, S

Brown is another name that could have only short-term value. He played 98 percent of defensive snaps as a replacement for Quandre Diggs (foot) in Week 9. That role isn't guaranteed, however, as the Titans added Mike Brown to give them additional depth. He was inactive against the Chargers, but this is another situation to monitor in the next few weeks.

Fallers

Demani Richardson, S

Richardson required two injuries to other players to step into a starting role, and Jordan Fuller's return from injured reserve immediately moved Richardson to exclusively a special teams role. It was a fun few weeks, but Richardson can be dumped and moved to the waiver wire.

Damone Clark, LB

We touched on some of the moving pieces in Dallas' linebacking corps. While picking the most productive options is something of a moving target for the time being, Clark is the clear loser. He's gone from having at least sporadic productivity early in the season to playing virtually zero defensive snaps and only three combined tackles across his last three games.