Tyrone Tracy News: Likely lead back against Seahawks

Tracy is in line to lead the Giants' backfield Sunday against the Seahawks, as Devin Singletary (groin) is listed as doubtful, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

If Singletary doesn't play, Eric Gray would likely mix in as well, but Tracy has 18 combined carries and targets through four games compared to Gray's five. Tracy has averaged just 2.4 yards per carry in his young career, but the rookie fifth-round pick out of Purdue could be an intriguing PPR dart throw, as he's a converted wide receiver who can contribute as a pass catcher out of the backfield as well as on the ground.