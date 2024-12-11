Fantasy Football
Tyson Bagent

Tyson Bagent News: Mops up in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 11, 2024

Bagent played four snaps and completed his lone pass attempt for a six-yard gain in Sunday's 38-13 loss to the 49ers.

The second-year quarterback made his third appearance of the season Sunday, with all having come at the tail end of blowout wins or losses with starter Caleb Williams having thus far enjoyed good health during his rookie campaign. Even with the 4-9 Bears on the cusp of being eliminated from playoff contention, don't expect Bagent to get any starts over the final four contests while Chicago remains committed to Williams as its present and long-term solution under center.

Tyson Bagent
Chicago Bears
