Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Dealing with significant injury

Nwosu (thigh) is dealing with a "pretty intense quad strain" according to Seahawks' general manager John Schneider, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Nwosu was placed on injured reserve with a thigh injury Thursday, which is now understood to be a quadriceps issue. Schneider added that the linebacker is "going to miss some time here," so it's unclear if the minimum four weeks on IR will be enough. In the meantime, Trevis Gipson will likely see an increase in workload while Nwosu is unavailable, beginning on Thursday Night Football against the 49ers.