Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Nsowsu (knee) was listed as a DNP on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Nwosu has yet to appear in a regular-season game due to a left MCL sprain he sustained in Seattle's preseason finale. He's at risk of missing a fourth consecutive game unless he's able to see the practice field in at least a limited capacity this week. Derick Hall (hip) has started at linebacker in Nwosu's absence, and the former has accrued nine tackles (five solo), including 3.0 sacks, over the first three games of the regular season.

Uchenna Nwosu headshot
Uchenna Nwosu
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Written By RotoWire Staff