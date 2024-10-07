Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Won't play in Week 6

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday that Nwosu (thigh) won't make it back in time for Thursday's matchup against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Nwosu made his 2024 debut in Sunday's loss, playing just 20 defensive snaps before sustaining a new injury that's expected to hold him out of the Seahawks' Week 6 contest. The USC product was able to record three total tackles in his limited time on the field, and both Dre'Mont Jones and Derick Hall (foot) could see increased snaps with Seattle's first-team defense in Nwosu's stead.