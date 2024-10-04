Uchenna Nwosu News: Past knee injury

Nwosu (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Nwosu appears to be past his knee injury after logging back-to-back limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday. However, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that Nwosu may not make his debut in Week 5, despite not having an injury designation, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. If Nwosu doesn't suit up Sunday, expect Derick Hall to serve as Seattle's top weakside linebacker.