Ventrell Miller Injury: Not playing vs. Indianapolis

Miller (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's AFC South clash against the Colts.

Miller was limited in practice all week due to an ankle injury that prevented him from playing against the Titans in Week 17. Despite his ability to practice, the 2023 fourth-round pick hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. Miller will finish the 2024 regular season with 80 tackles (53 solo), three pass defenses and one forced fumble across 15 games. Chad Muma and Yasir Abdullah are the top candidates to start at outside linebacker alongside Foyesade Oluokun due to Miller's absence.