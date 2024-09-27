Vita Vea Injury: Listed as questionable for Week 4

Vea (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Vea sprained the MCL in his right knee in Week 2 against the Lions, which forced him to sit out Week 3 against the Broncos. The 2018 first-round pick was a limited participant in all three practices this week, and he has given himself a fair shot at returning Sunday from a one-game absence. Greg Gaines would continue to see extended snaps at nose tackle if Vea was ruled out for Sunday's game or operated on a snap count.