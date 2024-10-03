Wan'Dale Robinson Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Robinson (heel) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson now has opened Week 5 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, giving him just one more opportunity to get back to full participation before the Giants potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Seattle. Meanwhile, fellow WR Malik Nabers (concussion) seems to be trending in the wrong direction with no practice reps to speak of so far this week, so if Robinson is available Sunday, he likely would serve as the top pass catcher available to QB Daniel Jones. Through four contests on the campaign, Robinson has hauled in 26 of 38 targets for 194 yards and one touchdown.